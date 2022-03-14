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CDC Data Shows 84% Increase in Death of Millennials After the Vaccine Mandate!
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1510 views • March 14, 2022
Holy Cow! CDC data shows a slaughter of Millennials after the Vaccine the size of the Vietnam War according to Edward Dowd. Gen X saw the equivalent of TWO Vietnam wars!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Edward Dowd on Millennial Death
https://rumble.com/vx0yfb-edward-dowd-on-future-recession-shocking-findings-in-the-cdc-covid-data-and.html
2) War Room Pandemic - Edward Dowd on Gen X Death
https://rumble.com/vx2h5c-covid-mandates-accelarated-vaccines-deaths-as-uptake-occurred.html
3) Just The News Article - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-converts-dna-inside-human-liver-cells-according
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) War Room Pandemic - Edward Dowd on Millennial Death
https://rumble.com/vx0yfb-edward-dowd-on-future-recession-shocking-findings-in-the-cdc-covid-data-and.html
2) War Room Pandemic - Edward Dowd on Gen X Death
https://rumble.com/vx2h5c-covid-mandates-accelarated-vaccines-deaths-as-uptake-occurred.html
3) Just The News Article - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-converts-dna-inside-human-liver-cells-according
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