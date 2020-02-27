© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It's Not The OUTBREAK That You Should Be Worried About! its the economy and government as the stock market takes a dive can we trust Trump who is telling us everything is under control?
thx for everyone keeping us going here - https://wearechange.org/donate/
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: https://teespring.com/stores/wearechange
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...