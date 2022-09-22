Dr. Jane Ruby Show





September 21, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane discusses how the Covid 19 scam is a criminal project directed at converting the United States into a controllable digital monetary system designed to end personal freedoms and she looks at the aspects of international racketeering, that has weakened economies, blown up inflation, pounded middle class and resulted in the execution of a mass genocide through an American bioterrorism program and then for the way forward, a two part discussion with Dr. David Martin – his legal project at ProsecuteNow and some exciting events on the horizon…that the bad guys might not like. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





Learn how you can protect your retirement savings with GOLDCO: http://goldco.com/drjaneruby





Be happy, eat paleo. Indulge, but stay healthy, check out Earth Echo Foods:https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane





Trouble sleeping? Stressful world overcoming you? Try Magnesium Breakthrough:





https://magbreakthrough.com/ruby





https://www.MyPillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)





http://ZStackLife.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)





Make Air Great Again: http://FiltersSuck.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)





Be sure to subscribe to Stew Peters Premium to watch the full Dr. Jane Ruby Show, weekdays every Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 7pm ET





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user:

https://redvoicemedia.net/ruby





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kzt0f-live-7pm-health-freedom-movement-and-controlled-opposition.html



