Typhoon Kammuri slams into Philippines, killing at least 2

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According to the Philippine Weather Bureau, continuous intense rain will hover over the capital and neighbouring provinces.
Citizens were advised to watch for storm surges of up to 3 metres (10 feet) and flooding. Kammuri was expected to head out of the country on Thursday.
The Category 4 typhoon left a trail of fallen trees and overturned vehicles in its path. More than 200,000 people were evacuated.
Two people were killed; one man died after a tree fell on him.
Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from Albay province in the central Philippines.