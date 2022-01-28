WHY Do You Continue To Use Platforms That Hate You?

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403 views • January 28, 2022
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I saw this and I thought these people believe that the masses are so stupid and so low information that they never even read anything they put in your face…

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
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WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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