TREASON COUP ALERT! Election Fraud: Gen. Flynn, Lt. Gen. McInerney, the Kraken - 305th Military Battalion

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Share this video with your BELIEVER loved ones.Contact your Representatives and Congressmen and hold them accountable for their actions.You will never be able to vote out bad politicians EVER AGAIN if you do nothing.Are Americans really willing to give up their country to Nazi Fascist Communist Globalists???READ THE LINKS BELOW WHILE YOU STILL CANThe Republic of the United States of Americais currently under attack from an internal Coup d’état.The Communist Alliance within the United States that we have allowed to grow now wantsTOTAL CONTROL and to kill not only American Patriots who believe in God,The “I AM” YHWH and His Son, but ALL believers in the World.The Covid-19 draconian lock-down measures, the mandatory mask wearing, the vaccine, and this election fraud are all leading to the next phase of WW3.The Fake News MSM is complicit in TREASON in America for notreporting this VITAL information.Tags#TRUMP #NWO #COVID #MAGA #VOTERFRAUD #COVID #CORONAVIRUS #ELECTION2020 #BIDEN #ELECTION #JESUS #AMERICAFIRST #VACCINE #DEEPSTATE #FREEDOM #CENSORSHIP #JOEBIDEN #ANTIFAElection, fraud, Flynn, Mcinerney, Powell, Wood, coup, treason, Kraken,