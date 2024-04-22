Live Earthquake Stream -- West Pacific showing spread

If you like my research you can give directly to my operation via my paypal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dutchsinse





A spread is now taking place out from the eruption location by Mount Ruang Indonesia.. spreading up to Japan and down to South Indonesia, as far East as Papua New Guinea so far.





The spread seen on screen is just in the past few hours (seen marked in white).





Time as I write this now is 830am Central US time April 22, 2024. Keep watch on the whole region for possible additional spreading of similar sized quakes and the additional possibility of larger (than M5.0) activity to develop along with this current spread.

If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

