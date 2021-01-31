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Temple Institute and God's ultimate goal
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31 views • January 31, 2021
The Jerusalem-based Jewish Temple Institute correctly teaches that God (which they refer to as HaShem) will reign forever. They also correctly teach that God has a plan. They claim that God's "ultimate goal is to enter into a covenant with Israel" and is raising His people, fashioning them into what He will soon refer to as “a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.” Are Christians to be priests? If so, when? If so, is this to promote the "beatific vision" or for some other purpose? Is God's goal to reproduce Himself so His sons and daughters will be able to give love in a unique way in order to make eternity better for themselves and everyone else? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
Free online books referred to in this video are available:
The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
Proof Jesus is the Messiah. URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/ProofJesusistheMessiah.pdf
Free online books referred to in this video are available:
The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why Did God Make You? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
Proof Jesus is the Messiah. URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/ProofJesusistheMessiah.pdf
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