British Air Force Pilots were declared Missing after Russia Struck NATO AirBase in STAROKOSTIANTYNIV

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On May 13, the Russian Aerospace Forces, together with the missile forces, launched one of the most powerful massive missile strikes on Ukraine in 2026. At the same time, it is worth noting that massive missile and drone strikes were carried out in almost all regions of Ukraine, including its western part. ................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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