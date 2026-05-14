BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

British Air Force Pilots were declared Missing after Russia Struck NATO AirBase in STAROKOSTIANTYNIV
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10219 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
217 views • Today

On May 13, the Russian Aerospace Forces, together with the missile forces, launched one of the most powerful massive missile strikes on Ukraine in 2026. At the same time, it is worth noting that massive missile and drone strikes were carried out in almost all regions of Ukraine, including its western part. ................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ukrainenato airbasebritish air force pilotsstarokostiantyniv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
Prepare for Chaos: Preparedness Experts Share How to Survive Civil Unrest

Prepare for Chaos: Preparedness Experts Share How to Survive Civil Unrest

Garrison Vance
The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve and What You Must Do Now

The Coming Famine: Why Millions Will Starve and What You Must Do Now

Mike Adams
The Coming Collapse: Building the foundation for a free future

The Coming Collapse: Building the foundation for a free future

Ramon Tomey
Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Feast on Fear: The wake-up call that will break your financial chains

Belle Carter
The billionaire escape plan: The secret doomsday bunkers of tech elites

The billionaire escape plan: The secret doomsday bunkers of tech elites

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy