Gaza Cease-Fire Begins Tens of Thousands of Families Return North To Their Shattered Homes 10-11-25
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_wb18Z5nII&t
10-11-25
نشرة 6 غرينيتش | ترقب لدخول مساعدات غزة.. وترمب يؤكد صمود اتفاق التبادل ووقف النار
look out for the entry of aid to Gaza.. Trump confirms the steadfastness of the exchange agreement and the ceasefire