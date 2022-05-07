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X22 REPORT - We Are Currently In The Destabilization Phase, Playbook Known, Objective [End] Checkmate
GalacticStorm
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340 views • May 07, 2022
X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2769b - May 6, 2022

The [DS] has brought the people to the destabilization phase, the patriots know the playbook. The push to remove MTG has failed. Taiwan is building. The patriots might have sent a message letting us know that its go time. A video was put out talking about a ghost in the machine. The patriots are now ready for the offensive, the pieces have come together and the bull horn was taking away and given back to the people. The fireworks about to begin, buckle up and enjoy the show. Panic in DC.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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