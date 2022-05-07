X22 REPORT - We Are Currently In The Destabilization Phase, Playbook Known, Objective [End] Checkmate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [DS] has brought the people to the destabilization phase, the patriots know the playbook. The push to remove MTG has failed. Taiwan is building. The patriots might have sent a message letting us know that its go time. A video was put out talking about a ghost in the machine. The patriots are now ready for the offensive, the pieces have come together and the bull horn was taking away and given back to the people. The fireworks about to begin, buckle up and enjoy the show. Panic in DC.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above