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[MIKE MORALES] TORNADOES QUAKES VOLCANO HAIL CANNON 22ND CONFERENCE PLANNED WEATHER MODIFICATION LIVE COVERAGE!!!
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2 views • May 16, 2020
👉MIRROR SOURCE:
👉MIKE MORALES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3TjMRqpMCM
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HELP IF YOU CAN VERDIA BOLSTER
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SHOW LINKS
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-contact-tracing-program-immediately
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=W13MAWH7O786
https://videopress.com/v/UGvmyAgF
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-11/coronavirus-victoria-testing-expanded-outbreak-contact-tracers/12232798
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyUW4rCueTE&feature=em-uploademail
https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/voa-news-china/us-moves-pull-chinese-equipment-its-power-grid
https://www.wibw.com/content/news/Kansas-man-creates-Facebook-group-to-connect-farmers-with-consumers-570306661.html
https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/voices/q-and-a-watching-the-watchers-during-a-pandemic?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=keywee&kwp_0=1646759&kwp_4=4886242&kwp_1=2072778
https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/miles-long-lines-for-food-in-south-afric-idOVCBOW777?d=n
https://www.rt.com/news/487896-undetected-asteroid-earth-record-close-flyby/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-research-into-chronic-fatigue-syndrome-turned-into-an-ugly-fight
https://wbhm.org/npr_story_post/2020/midwest-coronavirus-related-restrictions-by-state/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2020/05/06/new-orleans-will-require-businesses-to-keep-logs-of-customers-who-enter-stores/?fbclid=IwAR3FAp1MJnYpvt9LTenqMaHpw05EgXX3OIgnC2mLvqx5Lbr5oEj9RsPTz8A#36c0ebe2544b
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&s=1
https://wbhm.org/npr_story_post/2020/midwest-coronavirus-related-restrictions-by-state/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/NoneNone
👉MIKE MORALES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3TjMRqpMCM
██████████████████████████
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
ADDRESS
MIKE MORALES PO BOX 220 CLINTON MO 64735
Support Donations Here https://www.paypal.me/
ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
Send Info to [email protected]
YOUTUBE ABOVE GROUND WORLD MAIN CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxHTJnQ8yqA3rjDwLemtAKA
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw
FLOTE https://flote.app/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kartracer
DLIVE TV https://dlive.tv/AboveGroundWorldNews
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBTwKfFAFfo4/
TWITTER ttps://twitter.com/Kt23kartracer
Fed BOOK https://www.facebook.com/AboveGroundWorldNews/
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/abovegroundworldnews
DISCORD https://discord.gg/7xbcrJ
PERISCOPE https://www.pscp.tv/Kt23kartracer/1mnxezOkkMoKX
DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/AboveGroundWorldNews/
DISQUS https://disqus.com/by/disqus_7vI0OrFfZk/
██████████████████████████
HELP IF YOU CAN VERDIA BOLSTER
https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-cancer-and-homeless-on-dec-25?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B4904-welcome-wp-5
██████████████████████████
SHOW LINKS
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/stop-contact-tracing-program-immediately
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=W13MAWH7O786
https://videopress.com/v/UGvmyAgF
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-11/coronavirus-victoria-testing-expanded-outbreak-contact-tracers/12232798
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyUW4rCueTE&feature=em-uploademail
https://www.voanews.com/east-asia-pacific/voa-news-china/us-moves-pull-chinese-equipment-its-power-grid
https://www.wibw.com/content/news/Kansas-man-creates-Facebook-group-to-connect-farmers-with-consumers-570306661.html
https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/voices/q-and-a-watching-the-watchers-during-a-pandemic?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=keywee&kwp_0=1646759&kwp_4=4886242&kwp_1=2072778
https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/miles-long-lines-for-food-in-south-afric-idOVCBOW777?d=n
https://www.rt.com/news/487896-undetected-asteroid-earth-record-close-flyby/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-research-into-chronic-fatigue-syndrome-turned-into-an-ugly-fight
https://wbhm.org/npr_story_post/2020/midwest-coronavirus-related-restrictions-by-state/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2020/05/06/new-orleans-will-require-businesses-to-keep-logs-of-customers-who-enter-stores/?fbclid=IwAR3FAp1MJnYpvt9LTenqMaHpw05EgXX3OIgnC2mLvqx5Lbr5oEj9RsPTz8A#36c0ebe2544b
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&s=1
https://wbhm.org/npr_story_post/2020/midwest-coronavirus-related-restrictions-by-state/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
You're free to use this song and monetize your video, but you must include the following in your video description:
Transportation by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/NoneNone
Keywords
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