Xi JinPing and Putin cannot represent the people’s interests of both countries

https://gnews.org/post/p1nmr24dc
In the live broadcast on September 18th, Miles Guo again reiterated that the CCP, Chinese Communist Party could not represent the Chinese people, nor could Putin and the Russian kleptocratic dictatorial oligarches represent the Russian people. He said people of any country have the fundemental right to pursue democracy, a society with rule of law, personal security and basic human rights
