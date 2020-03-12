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The Right to Try Act Is Saving Lives (Part 2) - Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski at TTAC Live '19 in Anaheim
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34 views • March 12, 2020
Welcome back to part 2 of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's TTAC Live 2019 presentation. If you haven't seen part 1 yet, you can go here: http://bit.ly/dr-burzynski-pt1
If you would rather read along, please visit our website for this clip's transcript: http://bit.ly/right-try-act-pt2
In part 1, Dr. Burzynski walked us through America's political background and involvement with curing cancer. He also told us of how he came to America and about his role in treating cancer. Now, in part 2, arguably the best part of this 3-part presentation, Dr. Burzynski goes over what a treatment process might look like from start to finish.
If you would rather read along, please visit our website for this clip's transcript: http://bit.ly/right-try-act-pt2
In part 1, Dr. Burzynski walked us through America's political background and involvement with curing cancer. He also told us of how he came to America and about his role in treating cancer. Now, in part 2, arguably the best part of this 3-part presentation, Dr. Burzynski goes over what a treatment process might look like from start to finish.
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