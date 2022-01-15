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ORCHESTRATED SCARE TACTICS: Fake Omicron Death - Media Caught Red-Handed
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2926 views • January 15, 2022
Media reports mashup: "Omicron DEATH!"
Pandemic scare-coverage reaches new heights, or depths, or something
For a while now it’s been clear the primary objective of most pandemic coverage is to scare the socks off the mass audiences.
It’s all presented as terrifying, reinforcing the apocalypse narrative.
There’s no better example than the stampede to advertise the “first death from Omicron” in the United States.
Matt Orfalea does a hilarious job of stitching together an homage to the latest moral panic. So many great little details here, from the “Way Too Early” background to one reporter’s premature death report to the “aggressive COVID vice” imagery, the dramatic Biden-cough, and so much more.
Pandemic scare-coverage reaches new heights, or depths, or something
For a while now it’s been clear the primary objective of most pandemic coverage is to scare the socks off the mass audiences.
It’s all presented as terrifying, reinforcing the apocalypse narrative.
There’s no better example than the stampede to advertise the “first death from Omicron” in the United States.
Matt Orfalea does a hilarious job of stitching together an homage to the latest moral panic. So many great little details here, from the “Way Too Early” background to one reporter’s premature death report to the “aggressive COVID vice” imagery, the dramatic Biden-cough, and so much more.
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