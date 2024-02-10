Create New Account
𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐫'𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡.
Fritjof Persson
Published a day ago

Adolf Hitler made repeated and extremely generous peace overtures to Britain. The details of his final peace offer to Churchill are still protected under the British Official Secrets act, which was due to become public in 2017, but which has been extended for another unprecedented twenty years.

