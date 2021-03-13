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Texas Cop Severely Injures Woman During Arrest For Not Wearing Face Mask
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312 views • March 13, 2021
By Ronnie Marley | Published 23 hours ago | Updated 18 hours ago | News | FOX 26 Houston
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/woman-arrested-at-galveston-bank-after-refusing-to-wear-a-face-mask-resisted-officers
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https://www.fox26houston.com/news/woman-arrested-at-galveston-bank-after-refusing-to-wear-a-face-mask-resisted-officers
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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