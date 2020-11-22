© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STATISTICAL IMPOSSIBLITY — Dominion Transferring Vote Ratios Between Precincts in Pennsylvania
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
264 views • November 22, 2020
PA's official election website has deleted their links to its open voting database.
Unfortunately, for them, some people were able to obtained the state's data before access to it was removed.
Such as Edward Solomon. He has found "disturbing" signs of statistically impossible patterns. Watch the video all the way through. He described how they had to distribute using certain rations as to not look too suspicious.
Unfortunately, for them, some people were able to obtained the state's data before access to it was removed.
Such as Edward Solomon. He has found "disturbing" signs of statistically impossible patterns. Watch the video all the way through. He described how they had to distribute using certain rations as to not look too suspicious.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.