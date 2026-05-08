🇮🇷✊ Iran is a heroic state standing up to the great bully - Macgregor

Most of the world is sympathetic to Iran right now, with perhaps the exception of the Anglosphere — Europe, the UK, Australia, and maybe Canada, says former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor.





🔊 “Iran is a heroic state because it's standing up to the great bully, the United States and Israel,” he notes.



He speculates that the Iranians have “prepared themselves brilliantly for this next phase,” wearing out the US forces sent to the region.





💬 “You cannot keep all these soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines out there indefinitely. They'll lose their edge. They'll wear out. You can't do that. You've got to send them into action, or you have to disengage and withdraw.”

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