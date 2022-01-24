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50,000+ Truck Convoy to Ottawa 2022
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271 views • January 24, 2022
:58 Truckers Convoy heading to Ottawa
:09 Trucker convoy near the New Brunswick Nova Scotia
:35 Truck convoy forming and departing Vancouver
:53 Salmon Arm, BC, Canada
:23 Convoy to Ottawa 2022
1:35 Massive Canadian trucker convoy on its way to Ottawa
:23 Huge turn out near Edmonton
7 clips, 4:58.
All clips from links found in this article:
strangesounds.org/2022/01/freedom-over-fear-national-truckers-freedom-convoy-on-its-way-to-ottawa-from-all-over-canada-thousands-trucks-hundreds-of-thousands-people-videos-and-pictures.html
:09 Trucker convoy near the New Brunswick Nova Scotia
:35 Truck convoy forming and departing Vancouver
:53 Salmon Arm, BC, Canada
:23 Convoy to Ottawa 2022
1:35 Massive Canadian trucker convoy on its way to Ottawa
:23 Huge turn out near Edmonton
7 clips, 4:58.
All clips from links found in this article:
strangesounds.org/2022/01/freedom-over-fear-national-truckers-freedom-convoy-on-its-way-to-ottawa-from-all-over-canada-thousands-trucks-hundreds-of-thousands-people-videos-and-pictures.html
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