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Trump Team Filmed Backstage before Speech in Washington DC
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836 views • January 08, 2021
Donald Trump and his team were filmed backstage just moments before speaking during the crowd warm-up.
Trump Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Mark Meadows also feature in the video in preparation for the event.
"Have the courage to do the right thing. Fight!"
Trump Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Mark Meadows also feature in the video in preparation for the event.
"Have the courage to do the right thing. Fight!"
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