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[Q4T 3] [Sep 25, 2019] TFR 161 - Quest4Trtuth: A study of Genesis 1:9-13 (24.1K views on YouTube)
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66 views • January 08, 2022
This show originally aired on Sept. 25, 2019. Picking up where we left off last week in our study of Genesis. This time, we covered Day 3 of Creation and showed HOW "the dry land appeared" from other Scriptures. We also proved there is simply no way you can get a spinning, heliocentric, globular Earth out of anything in Genesis, much less the rest of the Bible.
For more on Biblical cosmology, please visit: http://www.testingtheglobe.com
If you have been blessed by this series and/or any of the other content on my channel, please consider showing your support for our SEED project - so that we can take the same information and get it out to a MUCH bigger audience:
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https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
For more on Biblical cosmology, please visit: http://www.testingtheglobe.com
If you have been blessed by this series and/or any of the other content on my channel, please consider showing your support for our SEED project - so that we can take the same information and get it out to a MUCH bigger audience:
https://seetheseries.com/donations/youtube-gift
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
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