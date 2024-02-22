Nephilim appeared after the flood.

2Thess lesson #51; Within Genesis chapter 14 we see the first war and its kings and kingdoms were agents of Satan and some may have been giants. There is a mention of the slaughter of a tribe of renegade Nephilim in this chapter. There are over a dozen scriptures throughout the Old Testament that highlight tribes of giants long after the great flood.
