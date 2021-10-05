© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10-05
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • October 05, 2021
Our Baby Killing tyrant in Santa Fe, Michelle Lujan Grisham is reaping the seeds of evil and being gleeful because of the law she signed, to kill babies up to and including after birth, is Hell Bound...and so are we if we don't stop this evil. New Nexico will NEVER flourish if we allow this evil.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.