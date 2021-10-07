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TOP LAWYER HAS THE PROOF: THEY'RE COVERING UP MASS VAXX DEATHS!! -- Tom Renz
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350 views • October 07, 2021
TOP LAWYER HAS THE PROOF: THEY'RE COVERING UP MASS VAXX DEATHS!! -- Tom Renz
Freedom fighter Attorney Tom Renz returns to SGT Report to drop some truth bombs, "They are covering up massive deaths and massive injuries." https://renz-law.com/
They say the shot is experimental – NO, is not - they know exactly what the shots will do to us. We know what "their" motive is behind the vaccine: pain, misery, suffering and death - This is purposeful mass genocide and has been planned for many years now.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hrwy0VXO2O43/
Freedom fighter Attorney Tom Renz returns to SGT Report to drop some truth bombs, "They are covering up massive deaths and massive injuries." https://renz-law.com/
They say the shot is experimental – NO, is not - they know exactly what the shots will do to us. We know what "their" motive is behind the vaccine: pain, misery, suffering and death - This is purposeful mass genocide and has been planned for many years now.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hrwy0VXO2O43/
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