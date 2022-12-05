Military Whistleblowers On Miscarriages And Infertility Rates Increase After Shots "Anti-COVID"

MIRRORED

Published January 30, 2022

The evidence that COVID-19 shots are making an entire generation infertile while killing unborn children still in the womb continues to pour in.





Last week, Senator Ron Johnson hosted a conference in Washington D.C. called "Second Opinion" which featured many of the same speakers from his previous event held in D.C. back in November of 2021.





One of the speakers at this 5-hour recorded event last Monday was attorney Thomas Renz, who in the short time allotted to him, testified that three military medical professionals had become whistle blowers, putting their careers on the line, to expose data contained in the Department of Defense Medical Database, under oath and under penalty of perjury, regarding the explosion of miscarriages which increased by almost 300% in 2021, an almost 300% increase in cancer, and over a 1000% increase in neurological injuries, which have a direct impact over the pilots flying in the military.





Renz stated:





"Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes possibly killed (due to the COVID-19 vaccines.)"





After this very brief testimony in Senator Johnson's 5-hour presentation, Renz did a couple of interviews in the Right Wing alternative media where he expanded on what he testified to at Senator Johnson's conference in D.C., and in an interview on OAN he stated:





"Along with the 300% increase in miscarriages, we also have a 150% increase in birth defects.





Men, if you want things not to work for you, we saw the average at 2100 for male infertility jump to 7551. That's a 350% increase.





Female infertility increased by 471%."





And here is the most damning part of this information that Renz is reporting from the whistle blowers sharing data from the DoD medical database: these percentage increases are measured over the average of the past 5 year's data, which included year 2020, the year COVID started, which means all of these increases started in year 2021, when the vaccines were rolled out.





GENOCIDE! The word "genocide" comes from the Greek word genos, from which we get words like "generation," and the Latin suffix -caedo, which means the "act of killing."





So am I exaggerating or using hyperbole when I describe these COVID-19 vaccines as causing "genocide" by making an entire generation of people in their child-bearing ages infertile?





And remember, these statistics that Renz is reporting are from the military, who are among the healthiest and most fit members of our society!



