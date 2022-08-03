Totalitarianism Rising-The Time Is Now To Prepare

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More gov't malfeasance in the offing, time is now to prepare. Time is short, food supplies are waning, and the WEF's plans ARE FOR YOUR DESTRUCTION. Prep now while you can-start with your hierarchy of needs, make lists, set aside pastimes and expenses that stand in your way. Many of us had the luxury of prepping over time. That window is closing quickly. The time is now. May God bless your efforts.1030 1245