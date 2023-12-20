Create New Account
Is the Parallel Medical System a False Prophet
Our Amazing Grace
Today, I want to start with the Macro view of what’s happening and has been happening for 6000 years. Next, we’ll drill down how we let evil take control, becoming the boiling frog. Then, we’ll apply the slippery slope to the false god of the medical industrial complex. Finally, I want to show you how to discern and not get caught in the trap of Satan’s security and comfort playbook.

God wants us to look to Him and then use our critical thinking to discern what’s happening. Today, we are going to apply this reality to the parallel medical system play that is gaining traction rapidly.


Links for this episode:


PowerPoint Presentation: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/b56d26yvxws99rj05soca/False-prophet.pptx?rlkey=gpi9ii4ruqh1dqnz6l02jwv1h&dl=0


FLCCC protocol https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/4xkr1tj95x4ll1ddrs12v/I-MASK-Prophylaxis-Early-Outpatient-Treatment-Protocol-for-COVID-19-v10-updated-Apr-26-2021-highlighted.pdf?rlkey=5kvgssrlihzriv6dczqqks7og&dl=0


This is Extremely Dangerous to our Democracy https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1698081306904839


James Traficant Jr. Bankruptcy Speech! Must Hear! Emergency Banking Act Is Why He Was Silenced https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AO4n0eqSx84


Plandemic 2: Indoctornation – Official Full Movie https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/


The Secret, Evil Truth, Behind the Medical Oath That Doctors take, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcRCMOJeSyE


The Wellness Company website https://www.twc.health/


Dr. Alexander Substack: https://substack.com/@drpaulalexander


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

falsemedicalprophet

