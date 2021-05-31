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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-31-2021 86% Of The Kids Have "Adverse Effects"
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150 views • May 31, 2021
Australia is looking to be among the first to have their Covid Papers issued. North Carolina children need no parental consent for the injection that by the admission of the FDA is showing 86% adverse effects on them! SAY NO and keep your children away!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/AtlantaRodgers/status/1399235531536404481?s=19
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/fda-document-children-pfizer-covid-trial-adverse-reactions.html
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-law-states-that-kids-12-17-can-get-pfizer-vaccine-without-parental-consent/83-50aaa483-90b1-480e-b26b-6e48b0b4438e
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190925083802.htm
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/AtlantaRodgers/status/1399235531536404481?s=19
https://humansarefree.com/2021/05/fda-document-children-pfizer-covid-trial-adverse-reactions.html
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/north-carolina-law-states-that-kids-12-17-can-get-pfizer-vaccine-without-parental-consent/83-50aaa483-90b1-480e-b26b-6e48b0b4438e
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190925083802.htm
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