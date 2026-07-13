How a DUI Lawyer Challenges Impaired Driving Evidence

Charged with impaired driving in Mississauga? This video explains how a DUI lawyer reviews the evidence, police procedures, and testing process to identify potential legal issues in an impaired driving case.

You'll learn:

· What happens after a DUI charge

· How breathalyzer evidence is reviewed

· Why roadside testing matters

· Police procedure and Charter rights

· How disclosure can affect your defence

Every case is unique. This video provides general legal information and is not legal advice.