How a DUI Lawyer Challenges Impaired Driving Evidence

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Charged with impaired driving in Mississauga? This video explains how a DUI lawyer reviews the evidence, police procedures, and testing process to identify potential legal issues in an impaired driving case.
You'll learn:
· What happens after a DUI charge
· How breathalyzer evidence is reviewed
· Why roadside testing matters
· Police procedure and Charter rights
· How disclosure can affect your defence
Every case is unique. This video provides general legal information and is not legal advice.