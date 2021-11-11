EP 2689-6PM MARINE CORP BLAMES DISINFO FOR LOSING TROOPS. PHIZER CEO SAYS DISINFO IS CRIMINAL  

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is no such thing as “disinformation” or “misinformation”. There is only information you accept and information you do not accept. You were not born with a requirement to believe everything you are told; rather, you were born with a brain that allows you to process the information you receive and make independent decisions.
Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger cited “disinformation” as the reason there are thousands under his leadership who have not yet been vaccinated for the coronavirus. […] Each Marine must be vaccinated by Nov. 28, but troops are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the final dose of a two-shot vaccine or that same time period after a one-shot dose. This means the final shot will actually have to be given by this Sunday. “We have to be ready to go every day, all the time,” Berger explained. “We are the ready force. We have to be ready to go. ”If the vaccination rate of the Marines remains the same until the deadline, it would leave more than 12,500 Marines unvaccinated, according to Military.com. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19234
Special Guests: James Stewart is a husband, father, and freedom activist. He's a conservative at heart and a native of Michigan. A movement began on September 7, 2021, after a video showing students walking into their school peacefully went viral. This movement focuses on body autonomy, the freedom to stop medical tyranny, and to make your own medical choices with your own family and doctors, not the government. https://uniteformichigan.com/event/freedom-over-fear-manchester-mi
Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake - https://www.karilake.com/
Kari Lake, the former anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix, became a symbol of truth in journalism when she walked away from the mainstream media despite being number one in the ratings for more than two decades. Now she's running for Governor of Arizona on a platform of common sense conservatism dedicated to individual liberties, low taxes, limited regulation, and protecting Arizona's great Western heritage.