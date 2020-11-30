Being at peace with those who choose to drink the Kool-Aid

Many of us who are paying attention to the darkness coming our way are working furiously to get the warnings out. The convergence of disasters will irrevocably alter our world, remove joy, liberty and choice - along with killing a high proportion of the human population.



The road of resistance to their plans involves preparing today, planning and building alternatives to the ugly path THEY have set up for us.



The alternate route of accepting their offers is easy and requires no preparation at all. Just follow orders and be at peace with whatever THEY allow you to do.



Those of us seeing the great ugliness coming our way cannot imagine NOT resisting. But in this age of the Internet, ignorance of the threats is a choice. Is it necessarily a bad choice? Perhaps the easy road with a sudden end is just as good as the route we have chosen.



Is Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death!" really the best choice for everyone. In this video I try to accept the other way.