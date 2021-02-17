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Fake News from the FBI — the 2017 Hate Crimes Report
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60 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor explains why the annual hate crimes report is virtually useless. The FBI can’t tell the difference between whites and Hispanics, much less compile an accurate count of hate crimes, which now include offenses against Jehovah’s Witnesses and "gender-non-conforming people."
First posted to YouTube on November 20, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on November 20, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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