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THE FALL OF THE CABAL - THE SEQUEL - PART 15 OF 17 [2020] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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127 views • July 13, 2021
THE FALL OF THE CABAL - THE SEQUEL - PART 15 OF 17 [2020] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Part 15: The Era of Depopulation… About our poisoned food, water, and care products, about GMOs and Family Planning. The true story behind sex education and the LGBTQ movement.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE FALL OF THE CABAL: END OF THE WORLD [AS WE KNOW IT] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aBQEHY4dXOHl/
THE FALL OF THE CABAL: THE SEQUEL [2020] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
(PART 01 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/nthZtHa2zkgf/
(PART 02 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/tSSUFJaEGyB0/
(PART 03 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mKMh7y6X5YWL/
(PART 04 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdtsaG6ZJylG/
(PART 05 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lUd4QfCMY4WG/
(PART 06 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jvpkst3AihzL/
(PART 07 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/YZWcb7WQ1ZnG/
(PART 08 OF 17)
(PART 09 OF 17)
(PART 10 OF 17)
(PART 11 OF 17)
(PART 12 OF 17)
(PART 13 OF 17)
(PART 14 OF 17)
(PART 15 OF 17)
(PART 16 OF 17)
(PART 17 OF 17)
Janet Ossebaard
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Part 15: The Era of Depopulation… About our poisoned food, water, and care products, about GMOs and Family Planning. The true story behind sex education and the LGBTQ movement.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE FALL OF THE CABAL: END OF THE WORLD [AS WE KNOW IT] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aBQEHY4dXOHl/
THE FALL OF THE CABAL: THE SEQUEL [2020] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
(PART 01 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/nthZtHa2zkgf/
(PART 02 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/tSSUFJaEGyB0/
(PART 03 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mKMh7y6X5YWL/
(PART 04 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdtsaG6ZJylG/
(PART 05 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lUd4QfCMY4WG/
(PART 06 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jvpkst3AihzL/
(PART 07 OF 17) https://www.bitchute.com/video/YZWcb7WQ1ZnG/
(PART 08 OF 17)
(PART 09 OF 17)
(PART 10 OF 17)
(PART 11 OF 17)
(PART 12 OF 17)
(PART 13 OF 17)
(PART 14 OF 17)
(PART 15 OF 17)
(PART 16 OF 17)
(PART 17 OF 17)
Janet Ossebaard
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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