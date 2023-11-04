Create New Account
373) The world is run by Nephilim (1) - Welcome to the big show
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
10 views
Published 10 days ago

Credits to Psinerg channel, November 04, 2023Dear klan mother, about pylons : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.EE6E38B5-651D-40AF-94B8-B1607CFA23C3:1


Reversal 55 Grid : https://energeticsynthesis.com/library/negative-alien-agenda/transhumanism-and-ai/3017-reversal-55-grid


Pilões sobre a Terra (matrizes de vibração):

      - APIN Network : https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php?title=APIN_Network

      - APINs : http://www.users.globalnet.co.uk/~noelh/APINS.htm

      - THIS DAY IN HISTORY - THE EUGENE SIGNAL : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mes5bwZhDY

      - The Still Unsolved Mystery of the Eugene Signal - Constant Contact :https://myemail.constantcontact.com/The-Still--Unsolved-Mystery-of-the-Eugene-Signal.html?soid=1108369064136&aid=m3Gak0J4Kzs

      -THE EUGENE WAVELENGTH (2010) : https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/free_thinkers/the-eugene-wavelength-t4149.html


Tech Channel | nonvaxer420 : https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

technephilimadvancednext pandemicwban

