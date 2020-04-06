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President Trump grilled over continued promotion of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus
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49 views • April 06, 2020
Big Pharma, Bill Gates, George Soros, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Lucifer himself is Denying YOU LIFE SAVING CURES! These Bastards (Hebrews 12:8) know that the medicines already available will STOP the Chi-Comm Coronavirus, COVID-19, in its tracks. They want a NEW Vaccine so they can gouge you price wise and to make it MANDATORY!
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