They blasphemed against God & repented not of their sins
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
654 followers
23 views • 19 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, October 18, 2025.


As followers of Christ, we are to give reverence to God: to be in awe of Him, of His glory, to highly respect God and His holy written word. As part of our reverence to God, we are to worship Him in spirit and in truth as per Christ’s words in John 4:23-24.


On the flip side of the coin, those who do NOT revere God are blaspheming against Him and His holy written word. They use the Lord’s name in vain and prefer to live in sin. Blasphemers include the pope and his cohorts who believe that they have the power to forgive and absolve sin and whose followers call the pope ‘holy father’.


Blaspheming against the Holy Spirit is a horrible sin to commit as those who are living in sin are refusing the Holy Spirit’s call to repentance or to repent of their sins as sin is the transgression of God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17.


In these end times, sin not and obey God and His holy written word in faith in Christ. Do replace God the Father or Christ with anyone else but worship your Abba and Christ Who is a reflection of God the Father. It is Christ Who is Immaculate, not Mary.


It is Christ Who is our Mediator and Intercessor and our Savior. No one else. Give honor and praise and glory to the Son of God and to the Father through the Holy Spirit of Truth abiding in you.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

fathergodholy spirityeshuarepentson of godelohimblasphemysinsimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthreverenceanother comforter
