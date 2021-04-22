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Andy Wakefie!d & Lori Gregory on Their Latest Film l986: The Act- at the Health & Freedom Conference
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350 views • April 22, 2021
Raise your hand if your life has been changed by Dr. Andrew Wakefie!d and his documentary exposing Big Pharma: Va**ed? That film has reached millions around the world, giving answers and hope to the hopeless whose lives have been irrevocably damaged by the evils of va((ine companies.
The Resistance Chicks had the privilege of interviewing Andy Wakefield and Lori Gregory, CEO of 7thchakrafilms dot com at Clay Clark's Health & Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma about their latest film.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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