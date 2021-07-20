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SHOCKING VACCINE DEATH COVERUP EXPOSED! - Whistleblower Claims 45,000 People Died In THREE DAYS!
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1051 views • July 20, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking news coming out of a new lawsuit being brought forward by doctors showing that 45,000 people died from the covid vaccine in just 3 days!
The lawsuit has been brought forward by attorney Thomas Renz under the penalty of purgery after a whistleblower approached him for now anonymously until trial. They gave him information that shows that 45,000 people had died in three days alone from the covid vaccine as the rollout continues globally with enforcement of vaccine passports in cities around the world.
This is massive news. This comes on the cusp of countless studies showing there is not only no efficacy in taking the covid vaccine, but that it is indeed extremely dangerous. The majority of people hospitalized with so-called "delta" had recently been vaccinated, yet the propaganda campaigns continue.
The creator of mRNA technology which is utilized in several of the vaccines recently came out against the vaccine. All the while, his wikipedia page was terminated and he's been taken down from most platforms. So much for trusting the science.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this story closely and keep you updated!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking news coming out of a new lawsuit being brought forward by doctors showing that 45,000 people died from the covid vaccine in just 3 days!
The lawsuit has been brought forward by attorney Thomas Renz under the penalty of purgery after a whistleblower approached him for now anonymously until trial. They gave him information that shows that 45,000 people had died in three days alone from the covid vaccine as the rollout continues globally with enforcement of vaccine passports in cities around the world.
This is massive news. This comes on the cusp of countless studies showing there is not only no efficacy in taking the covid vaccine, but that it is indeed extremely dangerous. The majority of people hospitalized with so-called "delta" had recently been vaccinated, yet the propaganda campaigns continue.
The creator of mRNA technology which is utilized in several of the vaccines recently came out against the vaccine. All the while, his wikipedia page was terminated and he's been taken down from most platforms. So much for trusting the science.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this story closely and keep you updated!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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