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12/01/20 #BidenBoot DRAGNET Capture of Election Fraud #WeDoNotConsent
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246 views • December 02, 2020
You Are Free TV
12/1/2020: Today, we learn $400M pay-out by CCP connected corps to Do
m_nion thru St+ple St and the military deployment of troops Nationwide...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Biden Gets the Boot!
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/29/us...
https://kraken-wood.com/2020/12/01/kr...
Confirmation of GH/CEEIAA take down in Fr_nkfurt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmoZ5...
$400M paid to St_ple Str----
https://www.infowars.com/posts/firm-t...
Transcript of General Flynn and Gen McInerney:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-2...
Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former Special Ops Psychiatrist, confirms watermarks, dragnet:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc6cd4...
Monkey Werx update on military air traffic:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-2...
FLOTUS White House Christmas: America The Beautiful:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-...
Sidney Powell's defense fund:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Please sign the petition and canvass for the Governor Newsom Recall!
https://recallgavin2020.com/
Judge grants 120 day extension for Gov. Newsom Recall:
https://californiaglobe.com/section-2...
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
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Please visit this preliminary site to promote getting YAFTV on Subscribe Star!
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
Thank you for supporting YAFTV and for PRAYING for POTUS, POWELL and the entire legal team. Especially praying for humanity while we fight for Freedom, worldwide!
WE ARE FREE!!!
12/1/2020: Today, we learn $400M pay-out by CCP connected corps to Do
m_nion thru St+ple St and the military deployment of troops Nationwide...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Biden Gets the Boot!
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/29/us...
https://kraken-wood.com/2020/12/01/kr...
Confirmation of GH/CEEIAA take down in Fr_nkfurt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmoZ5...
$400M paid to St_ple Str----
https://www.infowars.com/posts/firm-t...
Transcript of General Flynn and Gen McInerney:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-2...
Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former Special Ops Psychiatrist, confirms watermarks, dragnet:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fc6cd4...
Monkey Werx update on military air traffic:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-2...
FLOTUS White House Christmas: America The Beautiful:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-...
Sidney Powell's defense fund:
https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Please sign the petition and canvass for the Governor Newsom Recall!
https://recallgavin2020.com/
Judge grants 120 day extension for Gov. Newsom Recall:
https://californiaglobe.com/section-2...
To support the channel:
paypal: [email protected]
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH THIS VIDEO ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vbj62r-120120-bide...
AS WELL AS: brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv FYI Brighteon popularity surge is back-logging video processing...
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Please visit this preliminary site to promote getting YAFTV on Subscribe Star!
subscribestar.com/you-are-free-tv
Thank you for supporting YAFTV and for PRAYING for POTUS, POWELL and the entire legal team. Especially praying for humanity while we fight for Freedom, worldwide!
WE ARE FREE!!!
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