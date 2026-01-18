BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Greenland Strategic Prepping For Pole Flip/WW3
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
50 followers
Follow
1 day ago

The new movie "Greenland 2" delves into how to survive upcoming biblical events. "In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the planet, the Garrity family must leave the safety of their Greenland bunker to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home." Part of the movie plot is factual and part of it explains 2% of what's due in our future. Let's analyze why Trump and other leaders are all vying for Greenland real estate. What are the related prophecies?

1:50 PM CST 1.18.26 X2 Solar Flare right now! X2 Solar Flare & Huge CME - LIVE ANALYSIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qdq82aCkbvc&t=15s

trumprussiachinabible prophecyrevelationend of daysgreenland
