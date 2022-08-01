Former Director of National Intelligence Urges Pelosi to Visit Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p12cc1c07
In a local evening TV show on July 28th, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe stated that Congress Speaker Pelosi should visit Taiwan to honor the promise for the sake of national security.
In his opinion, either Xi Jinping’s consistent firm stance on Taiwan or President Biden’s willingness to meet with Xi suggests that the current US administration might continue to back down on the Chinese Communist Party. Should Pelosi cancel her Taiwan trip, there will be a negative impact on US national security. In such a scenario, the Republicans will have to make efforts to retake the majority of Congress to reverse this situation.