Psychological Operation | Hibbeler Productions

[BANNED] So you think George Floyd's death and the people involved are 100% legit, huh? Well, my friend, it's time to sit back and get deprogrammed from the Media's Matrix. This world is not what you think it is.

He who must not be named and the psy-op to destroy America.

Psychological Operation: The BLM+George Floyd, CV 19 Psy op 2020

Newt Gingrich: “(((George Soros))) is not to be discussed. It is Verboten.”

