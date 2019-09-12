© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROTECTING AMERICA! Powerful machine gun LIVE FIRE off America’s coast!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 12, 2019
PROTECTING AMERICA! Powerful machine gun LIVE FIRE off America’s coast!
The Browning (M2) .50 Caliber is a versatile, air-cooled, belt-fed machine gun.
In service since 1933, and named after its designer, John M. Browning, this legendary gun has been extensively used by the United States military across multiple platforms and in literally dozens of conflicts.
Action: short recoil operated
Max Rate of Fire: 850 rpm
Muzzle velocity: 2,900 ft/s
Max Range: 6,800 m
The Browning (M2) .50 Caliber is a versatile, air-cooled, belt-fed machine gun.
In service since 1933, and named after its designer, John M. Browning, this legendary gun has been extensively used by the United States military across multiple platforms and in literally dozens of conflicts.
Action: short recoil operated
Max Rate of Fire: 850 rpm
Muzzle velocity: 2,900 ft/s
Max Range: 6,800 m
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.