Battle Sin and Temptation in Epic Game Designed to Build Faith and Character - Jai Roza

Biblical wisdom and practical real-world application are two things we might hope to learn in Sunday school, but Jai Roza is bringing this critical knowledge to your home with a clever and faith-based board game. Jai is the creator of Eden’s Conflict, a strategy board game designed for people who enjoy a challenge, especially teens. The game is a step-by-step learning experience that imparts Biblical knowledge and allows players to engage in healthy competition while taking some lessons to heart about sin, temptation, and the realities of spiritual warfare. Jai’s inspiration is based on his real world experience of surviving suicidal intentions and New Age deception - and his triumph over such evils by turning to Jesus Christ and embracing the Bible.









Eden’s Conflict encourages scripture memorization: by reading promises aloud, players build their knowledge in God’s Word





Mission-driven design: game aims to empower players with tools from scripture to overcome life’s challenges and deepen their faith





Interactive fellowship: game is designed for 2-4 players, Eden’s Conflict fosters meaningful group discussions and community-building





Purpose-driven gameplay: Eden’s Conflict transforms spiritual warfare into an engaging and practical learning experience









