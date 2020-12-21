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"Knock on the Door" - Pat Boardman music & lyrics Phil Ochs
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13 views • December 21, 2020
My friend, the late Phil Ochs expressed his views on Totalitarianism in this song, updated to reflect our current times of Big Pharma oligarchy and draconian laws. Protest music and all live music has been banned this year in the fear campaign to force vaccines into helpless people worldwide.
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