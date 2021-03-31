Cannabis Mergers & Acquisitions Higher After Record Capital Raises

2021 has seen a record amount of capital raised by cannabis companies, with cash funding an acceleration of M&A activity. US companies have been the targets of 41 of the 56 closed transactions tracked in the first quarter of 2021.The US is expected to continue to be the dominant target for M&A activity given its far greater growth potential and profitability, however, Europe could see increased focus given its potential market size.Sectors like software and Infused products are experiencing their highest percentage of M&A activity in recent years.M&A activity in the Cultivation & Retail sector has expanded significantly from 2020, but the sector accounted for only 32% of transactions in Q1:21, the smallest percentage of any quarter since Viridian began tracking the industry. This is expected to normalize over the course of the year as MSOs increasingly use M&A to build out cultivation and retail capacity in newly opened markets.Biden's proposed corporate tax increases provided motivation to sell in a lower tax environment, thereby accelerating deals. An Ernst & Young's survey found 79% of respondents were likely to accelerate M&A strategies, alliances and joint ventures if tax rates increased.Show Notes:M&A Accelerates Following Record Capital RaisingBiden-Harris Impact on M&AHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 686 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.