"Kind and Merciful God" by B.J. Leech (Swedish melody) with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik/MegzPraze

Kind and merciful God, we have sinned in Your sight,

We have all wandered far from Your way;

We have followed desire, we have failed to aspire

To the virtue we ought to display.



Kind and merciful God, we've neglected Your Word

And the truth that would guide us aright;

We have lived in the shade of the dark we have made,

When you willed us to walk in the light.



Kind and merciful God, we have broken Your laws

And in conduct have veered from the norm;

We have dreamed of the good, but the good that we could

We have frequently failed to perform.



Kind and merciful God in Christ's death on the cross

You provided a cleansing from sin;

Speak the words that forgive that hence-forth we may live

By the might of your Spirit within.



Kind and merciful God, bid us lift up our heads

And command us to rise from our knees;

May our hearts now be changed and no longer estranged,

Through the power of Your pardon and peace.