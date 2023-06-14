https://gettr.com/post/p2jjtgya083

6/12/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: I hope that the American people pay more attention to the CCP's bases and spy operations in Cuba, the Bahamas, and Latin America. Mr. Miles Guo warned about this two or three years ago. Currently, US government officials are denying this just to pave the way for Secretary Blinken's visit to Beijing on June 18th.

6/12/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可：我希望美国民众多关注中共在古巴、巴哈马和拉美等地的基地和间谍行动，郭文贵先生早在两三年前就对此发出了警告。目前美政府官员对此予以否定，就是为了给布林肯6月18日到北京访问进行铺路。

