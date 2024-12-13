BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warren Buffett's Controversial Legacy - The Dark Side of the Oracle
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
73 views • 5 months ago

Warren Buffett, often celebrated as the "Oracle of Omaha," has stirred controversy with plans to donate $1 billion to what critics call "anti-American" causes and to fund the nebulous New World Order. Buffett's fortune was amassed through questionable means, including insider trading and schemes targeting the elderly. His philanthropy, while appearing benevolent, is accused of being self-serving, supporting initiatives that align with personal gains or controversial globalist agendas like depopulation. Instead of the revered financial guru, some argue that Buffett's legacy will be tarnished by these accusations, painting him not as a sage investor but as a sophisticated swindler whose charitable acts mask deeper, more sinister motives.

NebraskaJournalHerald.com

#WarrenBuffet #OracleofOmaha


newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
